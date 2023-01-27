Austin to Depart on January 29 for Trip to South Korea, Philippines - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will head to South Korea and the Philippines on January 29 for meetings with government and military officials, the Pentagon announced on Thursday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J.

Austin III will depart Jan. 29 for a trip to the Republic of Korea and the Philippines," the release said. "During his visits, he will meet with senior government and military leaders in both countries to advance regional stability and further strengthen the defense partnerships with the United States."