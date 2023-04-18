UrduPoint.com

Austin To Discuss Leaks In Person With Leaders While On Trip To Sweden, Germany - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Austin to Discuss Leaks in Person With Leaders While on Trip to Sweden, Germany - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is planning to discuss in person with leaders of allied countries the recent leaks of classified Pentagon documents during his upcoming trip to Sweden and Germany, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Monday.

"The Secretary leaves tomorrow for travel to Sweden and for the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. So, again, it will be in person to talk more with our allies and partners," Singh told reporters, when asked about the process of reaching out to allies and partners in connection with the leaks situation.

Austin and other Pentagon leaders have been discussing the issue with their foreign counterparts since last week, so this is an ongoing process, she said.

In particular, Singh noted, Austin talked about the leaks with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov earlier on Monday, and is planning to discuss it with UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace later in the day.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the US Air Force National Guard, for his alleged involvement in leaking classified US defense documents online.

The Justice Department is leading an investigation into the leak, while the Pentagon is focused on reviewing classified material access protocols, Singh said.

