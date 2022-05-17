Austin to Discuss NATO Accession Plans With Swedish Counterpart on Wednesday - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will discuss Sweden's intent to join NATO with his Swedish counterpart, Peter Hultqvist, during their upcoming meeting in Washington, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"Secretary is looking forward to meeting with the Swedish Defense Minister on Wednesday," Kirby said. "I have no doubt that the Defense Minister will want to discuss with the Secretary their plans with respect to NATO."