Austin to Discuss NATO Military Adaptation With Stoltenberg in Brussels- Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and allied counterparts in Brussels to discuss the alliance's military adaptation to future challenges, the Defense Department said on Friday.

"In Belgium, Secretary Austin will participate in his first in-person NATO Defense Ministerial where he will meet with his allied counterparts and Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg," the Defense Department said in a press release. "Secretary Austin will focus on advancing NATO's military adaptation and ensuring the Alliance is prepared for the challenges of the future. He will reinforce the United States' commitment to NATO and highlight its role as the bedrock of Transatlantic security."