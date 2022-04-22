UrduPoint.com

Austin To Host Counterparts For Ukraine Defense Consultative Group April 26 - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 01:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host several of his counterparts for a Ukraine Defense Consultative Group meeting in Germany on April 26, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"I can announce that the Secretary will be hosting a number of his counterparts for a Ukraine Defense Consultative Group at Ramstein Air Base on the 26th next week," Kirby said.

