Austin to Host Counterparts for Ukraine Defense Consultative Group April 26 - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will host several of his counterparts for a Ukraine Defense Consultative Group meeting in Germany on April 26, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

