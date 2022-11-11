Austin to Host Ukraine Defense Contact Group Next Week With 50 Participants - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will host a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group next week with counterparts from nearly 50 countries, US Department of Defense spokesperson Sabrina Singh said on Thursday.

"Next week, the Secretary will host the seventh meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This meeting will be hosted virtually here at the Pentagon and will allow for the Secretary and ministers of defense from nearly 50 countries to discuss efforts to supply Ukraine with the means to defend its sovereignty from further Russian aggression," Singh said during a press briefing.