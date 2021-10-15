UrduPoint.com

Austin To Meet With Georgian Prime Minister, Defense Chief During Europe Tour - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 10:35 PM

Austin to Meet With Georgian Prime Minister, Defense Chief During Europe Tour - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with the Georgian prime minister and defense minister in Tbilisi as part of his upcoming European tour, to discuss regional security and encourage a greater level of cooperation in the Black Sea, the Pentagon said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with the Georgian prime minister and defense minister in Tbilisi as part of his upcoming European tour, to discuss regional security and encourage a greater level of cooperation in the Black Sea, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Austin will embark on his trip this weekend.

"In Georgia, Secretary Austin will meet with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze to reaffirm U.S. support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and underscore the importance of the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership in addressing regional and global security challenges. The leaders will also discuss bilateral security cooperation and encourage greater regional cooperation in the Black Sea," Pentagon said in a press release.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pentagon Tbilisi Austin Georgia

Recent Stories

Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Adhere to Nuclear Nonproli ..

Russia Hopes AUKUS Will Adhere to Nuclear Nonproliferation Obligations - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission ..

China rocket blasts off for longest crewed mission to space station

2 minutes ago
 CM Buzdar announces ring road, Nullah Lai Expressw ..

CM Buzdar announces ring road, Nullah Lai Expressway in Rawalpindi

5 minutes ago
 Institute of Immunology FMBA Submits Documents to ..

Institute of Immunology FMBA Submits Documents to Register Anti-COVID Drug MIR 1 ..

5 minutes ago
 Austin to Discuss NATO Military Adaptation With St ..

Austin to Discuss NATO Military Adaptation With Stoltenberg in Brussels- Pentago ..

5 minutes ago
 US Unveils $20Mln in Extra Aid to Support Migrants ..

US Unveils $20Mln in Extra Aid to Support Migrants, Refugees in Central America, ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.