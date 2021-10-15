Austin to Meet With Georgian Prime Minister, Defense Chief During Europe Tour - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with the Georgian prime minister and defense minister in Tbilisi as part of his upcoming European tour, to discuss regional security and encourage a greater level of cooperation in the Black Sea, the Pentagon said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with the Georgian prime minister and defense minister in Tbilisi as part of his upcoming European tour, to discuss regional security and encourage a greater level of cooperation in the Black Sea, the Pentagon said on Friday.

Austin will embark on his trip this weekend.

"In Georgia, Secretary Austin will meet with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze to reaffirm U.S. support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity and underscore the importance of the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership in addressing regional and global security challenges. The leaders will also discuss bilateral security cooperation and encourage greater regional cooperation in the Black Sea," Pentagon said in a press release.