UrduPoint.com

Austin To Meet With India Counterpart, Hold Ministerial On Monday - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published April 09, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Austin to Meet With India Counterpart, Hold Ministerial on Monday - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Monday morning before participating alongside him in a ministerial meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"On Monday morning, the Secretary will welcome here to the Pentagon the Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh.

.. The Secretary and Minister Singh will join Secretary of State Blinken and Indian Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar for the fourth US-India 2+2 ministerial dialogue," Kirby said during a press briefing on Friday.

Austin and Singh will participate in an enhanced cordon ceremony on Monday morning, Kirby said.

The US-India ministerial dialogue will include discussions on an array of issues including defense, science, public health, and climate change, Kirby added. 

Related Topics

India Pentagon Austin

Recent Stories

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russi ..

Le Pen Says Not Supporting Sanctions Against Russian Raw Materials, Gas

44 minutes ago
 Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

Lawyers will observe mourning day on April 9

2 hours ago
 US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them ..

US Has More Russia Sanctions Levers, Will Use Them Till Moscow De-Escalates - St ..

2 hours ago
 Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Im ..

Existing Contracts Unaffected by EU Ban on Coal Imports From Russia Until August ..

2 hours ago
 Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in ..

Ex-Bolivian President Anez Denies Participation in Coup During Testimony

2 hours ago
 Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four sus ..

Model Criminal Trial Court grants bail to four suspects in murder case

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.