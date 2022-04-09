Austin to Meet With India Counterpart, Hold Ministerial on Monday - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Monday morning before participating alongside him in a ministerial meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"On Monday morning, the Secretary will welcome here to the Pentagon the Indian Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh.

.. The Secretary and Minister Singh will join Secretary of State Blinken and Indian Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar for the fourth US-India 2+2 ministerial dialogue," Kirby said during a press briefing on Friday.

Austin and Singh will participate in an enhanced cordon ceremony on Monday morning, Kirby said.

The US-India ministerial dialogue will include discussions on an array of issues including defense, science, public health, and climate change, Kirby added.