Austin To Visit N. Carolina To Welcome US Troops Returning From Europe - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit the military base Fort Bragg in the US state of North Carolina to meet with troops from the 18th Airborne Corps returning back from their deployment in Europe, the Defense Department said on Monday.

"The Secretary will welcome the 18th Airborne Corps back from their deployment to Europe," the statement read.

Austin will also receive unit briefings, conduct troop engagements and host a spouse roundtable during the trip, the statement added.

The Biden administration bolstered its force posture in Europe after Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine. President Joe Biden has vowed to keep US forces not involved in Ukraine.

Austin said last week that the United States maintains the ability to rapidly deploy military capabilities in Europe.

