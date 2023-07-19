Austin to Visit Papua New Guinea, Australia to Meet With Officials Next Week - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will head to Papua New Guinea and Australia next week for meetings with high-ranking government officials, the Defense Department said in a release.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III will depart next week for a trip to Papua New Guinea and Australia," the release said on Tuesday. "As part of his eighth official visit to the Indo-Pacific region, Secretary Austin will travel to Papua New Guinea to meet with Prime Minister Marape, along with Minister for Defense Win Bakri Daki, Secretary for Defense Hari John Akipe and Chief of Defense Force Major General Mark Goina."

The Defense Department noted that Austin's visit to Papua New Guinea will be the first-ever by a sitting US defense secretary.

While in Papua New Guinea, Austin will discuss the "next steps" with respect to the recently signed defense cooperation agreement between the two countries.

Austin will then travel to Australia to meet with Deputy Prime Minister of Australia and Defense Minister Richard Marles and other government leaders.

"Austin and Marles will join Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong to participate in the 33rd annual Australia-United States Ministerial Consultations (AUSMIN) to advance our unprecedented cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and globally," the release said. "This year's AUSMIN will highlight, among numerous other topics, the historic progress our nations are making together on force posture modernization, defense industrial base cooperation, and regional security integration."

Austin will visit US and Australian service members who are taking part in Exercise Talisman Sabre, the release added.