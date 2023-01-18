Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pentagon

UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2023 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to South Korea and the Philippines in the coming weeks to meet with senior officials for talks on Indo-Pacific security, Defense Department Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.

"I can confirm that in the coming weeks, Secretary Austin will travel to the Republic of Korea and the Philippines to meet with senior government and military leaders in both countries," Ryder said during a press briefing.

The trip reaffirms the United States' commitment to working with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Ryder said.

The United States, South Korea and the Philippines continue to bolster their defense partnerships, Ryder added.

