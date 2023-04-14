Austin to Visit Sweden, Host Ukraine Contact Group in Germany Next Week - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Sweden next week, to be followed by a trip to Germany for a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

On April 19, in Sweden, Austin will "discuss security-related topics of mutual interest" and speak with senior Swedish defense and government officials, the Pentagon said in a statement.

Last week, Austin said he will visit Sweden this month to discuss the country's NATO accession plans. Sweden's membership bid is being held up by Turkey and Hungary, while neighboring Finland officially joined the alliance last week.

From Sweden, the Pentagon chief will head to Germany to host a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base on April 21.

While there, Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley will join senior military officials from over 50 countries to continue coordination on military assistance to Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, the Pentagon added.