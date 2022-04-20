UrduPoint.com

Austin To Welcome Polish Counterpart To Discuss Ukraine On Wednesday - Pentagon

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will welcome his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak, on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"The Secretary (Austin) will be welcoming his Polish counterpart here at the building tomorrow for a bilateral meeting, of course, focused on Ukraine," Kirby said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Austin is also expected to meet with his Czech counterpart on Thursday for a discussion on Ukraine as well, Kirby added. 

