Austin Tried to Reach Out to Chinese Counterpart on 'Couple of Occasions' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has tried to reach out to his Chinese counterpart a couple of times but Beijing has not responded, State Department outgoing spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary Austin now has on a couple of occasions attempted to reach out to his counterpart. Unfortunately, it has been the PRC (People's Republic of China) that has failed to reciprocate," Price said.