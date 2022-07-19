UrduPoint.com

Austin, Ukraine Counterpart Discuss Security Assistance To Kiev - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Austin, Ukraine Counterpart Discuss Security Assistance to Kiev - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov followed up on discussions about security assistance to Ukraine, including on the latest developments on the battleground, acting Defense Department spokesperson Todd Breasseale said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov to discuss the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to be held virtually with allies and partners on July 20," the release said on Monday. "The leaders exchanged perspectives on security assistance to Ukraine and pledged to remain in close coordination."

Reznikov also briefed Austin on the situation on the ground in Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there, the release said.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group most recently met on June 15 in Brussels on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial meeting. Defense representatives from about 50 US-allied nations joined the meeting.

The inaugural talks in this format took place in April at the US air base Ramstein in Germany. Austin later said that similar high-level meetings would be held each month.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The United States and its allies have since imposed comprehensive sanctions on Russia and supplied offensive and defensive weapons to Ukraine worth multiple billions of Dollars.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Germany Brussels Luhansk Donetsk Austin United States February April June July From Billion

Recent Stories

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

3 hours ago
 US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airst ..

US Military Kills 2 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

3 hours ago
 Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, F ..

Austria Has No Intention to Join NATO in Sweden, Finland's Wake - Chancellor

3 hours ago
 DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Locati ..

DHS Paid Millions of Dollars for Cell Phone Location Data to Track Americans - A ..

3 hours ago
 US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Fo ..

US in Close Contact With UAE After Detention of Former Khashoggi Lawyer - State ..

3 hours ago
 Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over ..

Minsk Withdraws From Environmental Convention Over Bias, Pressure - Presidential ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.