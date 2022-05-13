Austin, Ukraine Counterpart Discuss US And Global Efforts to Support Kiev - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov discussed over the telephone the latest developments on the battlefield in Ukraine, including US and global efforts to provide security assistance to Kiev, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov to discuss the situation on the ground in eastern Ukraine and provide an update on US and international security assistance efforts," Kirby said in a press release on Thursday.

The two officials also shared perspectives on the next virtual Ukraine Defense Contact Group, Kirby added.