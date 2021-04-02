WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin discussed with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Taran Kiev's ability to defend itself and Russia's activities in the region, the Defense Department said in a statement on Thursday.

"Secretary Austin reiterated the US commitment to building the capacity of Ukraine's forces to defend more effectively against Russian aggression," the statement read.

Austin reiterated the United States' support for Ukraine's sovereignty and integrity and reiterated Washington's accusations of Russia's alleged aggressive actions in Donbas region.

"Minister Taran expressed gratitude for the open dialogue and continued support," the statement said.

Russia has repeatedly refuted as groundless all accusations of military engagement in Eastern Ukraine conflict.