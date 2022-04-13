UrduPoint.com

Austin, Ukraine Defense Minster Discuss Military Assistance - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2022 | 12:05 AM

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov and discussed efforts to provide military assistance to Kiev, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov and discussed efforts to provide military assistance to Kiev, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov to discuss the United States' enduring support for Ukraine's capacity to defend itself. Minister Reznikov thanked Secretary Austin and shared his assessment of the situation on the ground. Secretary Austin highlighted our ongoing efforts to deliver security assistance to Ukraine," Kirby said during a press release.

Earlier on Tuesday, a senior US defense official said that the United States will finish delivering $100 million worth of Javelin missile systems to Ukraine by mid-April and is almost done with the $800 million tranche of military equipment delivery to the country.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. In response, the United States and its allies imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia, including airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.

