Austin, Ukraine Prime Minister Agree To Ensure Accountability Of Security Aid - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 11:18 PM

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met to discuss the United States' support for Ukraine and agreed on the importance of ensuring accountability of security assistance, the Defense Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met to discuss the United States' support for Ukraine and agreed on the importance of ensuring accountability of security assistance, the Defense Department said on Wednesday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Pentagon today to discuss US support for Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression. The two leaders discussed security assistance priorities, such as air defense and artillery, and training for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

They also agreed on the importance of ensuring accountability of security assistance," the Defense Department said.

In March, a US government watchdogs said in a report that they had not found any significant waste, fraud or abuse with respect to funds committed by the United States to Ukraine as part of the more than $113 billion appropriated by Congress to support Kiev.

More than 90 professionals are engaged in oversight of US security assistance to Ukraine, according to the Defense Department.

