Austin Updates Ukrainian Defense Minister on Negotiations With Shoigu - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov about his contact with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday, Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said on Sunday.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Ukrainian Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov to discuss the situation on the battlefield and Ukraine's capability needs.

Secretary Austin provided an update on his May 13th phone call with Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu," Kirby said in a statement.

According to the official, Austin reiterated the US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and security. The two top defense officials pledged to "remain in close contact," Kirby added.

On Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Shoigu at the initiative of the US side discussed by phone with Pentagon chief topical issues of international security, including the situation in Ukraine.