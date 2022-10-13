Austin Urges NATO Members States to Spend More Than 2% of GDP on Defense

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday urged NATO member states to spend more than 2% of their GDP on defense in order to ensure stockpiles are replenished in light of the military equipment being sent to Ukraine.

"As we see things develop, we would encourage countries to go above that 2% because we're going to have to invest more in expanding industrial bases and making sure that we're doing the right thing to replace those things some of those things that we provided to Ukraine," Austin said after the NATO defense ministerial meeting in Brussels.