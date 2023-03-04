Austin Will Discuss Importance of Ukraine Support on Middle East Trip - Defense Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will discuss the importance of providing support to Ukraine during an upcoming trip to the middle East, a senior defense official said on Friday.

"(Austin) will obviously be speaking about the unprovoked war of choice by Russia in Ukraine.

He will share his views about the imperative of giving support to Ukraine now," the senior defense official said.

Austin will depart this weekend for a trip to Jordan, Egypt and Israel for talks with senior leadership, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

Austin's trip is intended to strengthen partnerships and enhance cooperation in the Middle East region, Ryder said.

Issues related to China will also come up during Austin's meetings, the senior defense official said.