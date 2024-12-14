Australia 28-0 As Heavy Rain Hits Opening Day Of Third India Test
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Brisbane, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Heavy rain delayed the start of the second session of the third Test between Australia and India at the Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday with the hosts 28-0.
Only 13.2 overs were bowled before lunch and no further play was possible 40 minutes after the scheduled resumption.
At one stage the outfield resembled a lake but as the weather eased, the water drained away quickly leaving only a few small areas still affected.
Usman Khawaja was 19 not out and Nathan McSweeney was on four after India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to field.
After a week of rain in Brisbane, Rohit would have expected plenty of movement from his opening bowlers, but they struggled to find their length.
Spearhead Jasprit Bumrah appeared down on pace early and Mohammed Siraj was equally unthreatening.
Forecast rain first came 25 minutes into the day's play, causing a half-hour delay, and when the players returned Akash Deep at last found the perfect length with movement in the air and off the wicket.
He troubled McSweeney in particular, but 35 minutes later much heavier rain sent the players from the field for the second time.
The five-match series is evenly poised with India thrashing Australia in the first Test in Perth and Australia recording an equally impressive victory in Adelaide.
The Australians, as expected, brought back Josh Hazlewood for Scott Boland after he recovered from a side strain.
India dropped spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and fast bowler Harshit Rana, replacing them with Ravindra Jadeja and Deep.
