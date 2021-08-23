Australia Airlifted Over 1,000 People From Afghanistan Since Wednesday - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Australia has evacuated more than 1,000 people, both Australians and foreign citizens, from the militant-controlled Afghan capital, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.

"In the last 24 hours, we have evacuated over 450 people from Kabul ... including Australian and New Zealand citizens, UK evacuees, Afghan locally engaged employees and visa holders. And since the 18th of August, that total is over 1,000 people again, including Australia and New Zealand nationals, those visa holders and foreign nationals," Payne told a briefing, as quoted by her office.

Australia also is evacuating people from Kabul on behalf of the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand, the minister added.

Commenting on discussions about the prospect of Washington extending its withdrawal deadline, the official said that Australia was engaged in these discussions and "ready to support a continuing operation" at the Kabul airport.

The Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, causing the civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of people to try to leave the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic missions and citizens from Afghanistan.