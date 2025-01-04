Australia all out for 181 to leave final India Test finely poised

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Beau Webster hit a gritty half-century on debut Saturday but Australia crumbled against an India side missing Jasprit Bumrah to be all out for 181 at tea on day two of the decisive fifth Test, trailing by four runs.

The hosts' task in the second session should have been easier with Bumrah off the field and seen leaving the Sydney cricket Ground, possibly heading for hospital scans.

But Prasidh Krishna (3-42), Mohammed Siraj (3-51) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (2-32) all stepped up to fill the void.

Australia lost Sam Konstas (23), Marnus Labuschagne (two), Travis Head (four) and Steve Smith (33) before lunch during fiery spells from Siraj and Bumrah.

In front of his home crowd, Smith looked set to become only the 15th batsman ever and fourth Australian to reach 10,000 Test runs.

But he will have to wait for another day after Prasidh enticed an edge and KL Rahul took the catch in the slips.

While Webster dug in during the second session to top-score with 57, the supporting cast failed to fire, leaving the match finely poised.

Australia will regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time since 2014-15 if they win or draw. India retain it with a win.

The home side resumed at 9-1 after a dramatic final-ball wicket on Friday when Bumrah -- captaining the side after Rohit Sharma was axed -- had Usman Khawaja caught in the slips.

That Australian body blow came two balls after Bumrah and Konstas had a tense exchange, with the pace spearhead staring down the teenager after the dismissal.

The 19-year-old Konstas padded up again on seven with new partner Labuschagne and got off the mark with two off the first ball from Siraj.

But Labuschagne didn't last with a menacing Bumrah again the destroyer, enticing the faintest outside edge to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

A fearless Konstas slammed his nemesis Bumrah to the boundary to signal an attacking intent, then produced an audacious reverse ramp shot for another four.

But the teenager overplayed his hand and fell to a Siraj outswinger, attempting a drive that flew to Yashasvi Jaiswal at gully.

Head hit a four but Siraj pounced again in the same over with another gem of a delivery that took an edge to Rahul at slip, leaving Australia tottering at 39-4.

Smith and Webster, who was in the team for the dropped Mitchell Marsh, set about rebuilding the innings before Prasidh dealt them another setback when he removed the veteran just before lunch.

Prasidh, playing his first match of the series in place of the injured Akash Deep, got another breakthrough soon after their return, bowling Alex Carey.

India then took 4-3, with Reddy at the forefront, before Siraj bowled Scott Boland to end the innings.