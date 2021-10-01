UrduPoint.com

Australia Allows Foreign Arrivals Vaccinated With Indian, Chinese Shots - Regulator

Travelers vaccinated with India's Covishield and China's Coronavac will be able to visit Australia, the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said on Friday, stressing that the new regulation does not constitute regulatory approval of the vaccines

The Australian regulator has assessed the six most widespread vaccines in Asia-Pacific, particularly in China and India, given the high number of incoming travelers from this region. The assessment was based on "published data and in certain cases of regulatory information provided to the TGA in confidence."

The Australian regulator has assessed the six most widespread vaccines in Asia-Pacific, particularly in China and India, given the high number of incoming travelers from this region. The assessment was based on "published data and in certain cases of regulatory information provided to the TGA in confidence."

"The following assessment to determine the protection offered by certain of these vaccines against infection and serious illness, TGA's initial advice is that Coronavac (Sinovac) and Covishield (AstraZeneca / Serum Institute of India) vaccines be considered 'recognized vaccines' for incoming international travelers to be regarded as appropriately vaccinated," the regulator said, stressing that "'recognition' status does not constitute Australian regulatory approval.

"

The agency said it has not received sufficient data to make conclusive decision about the protection offered by China-developed vaccines BIBP-CorV and Convidecia, India's Covaxin and Russia's Sputnik V.

Australia is starting to unwind some of the world's most intense pandemic border restrictions that have been in effect since March 2020 as vaccination rates across the country approach the target threshold of 80%.

More Stories From World

