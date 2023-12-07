Australia and Papua New Guinea announce security deal

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Australia clinched a security deal with Papua New Guinea on Thursday, bolstering ties to a key Pacific neighbour that has been courted persistently by China.

Canberra pushed for a more substantive treaty earlier this year, but Papua New Guinea baulked because leaders feared it undermined the country's "sovereign rights".

The salvaged agreement focuses on Papua New Guinea's domestic security, as stretched police struggle to stamp out arms trafficking, drug smuggling and tribal violence.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said the deal covered a "broad spectrum of security", including policing and support for the country's judiciary system.

Australian Premier Anthony Albanese said it would help "regional stability" in the Pacific.

Papua New Guinea granted the United States "unimpeded" access to key naval bases, ports and airfields under a deal hammered out earlier this year.