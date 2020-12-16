Australia Appoints Special Investigator to Probe Alleged Afghan War Crimes

(@FahadShabbir)

The Australian government has appointed judge Mark Weinberg as the special investigator into allegations of war crimes committed by the country's special forces soldiers in Afghanistan, the Department of Home Affairs said on Wednesday, nearly a month since the publication of the high-profile Brereton report

On November 19, the Australian Defence Force presented a report by Justice Paul Brereton, citing "credible evidence" that its elite servicemen took part in the extrajudicial killings of 39 civilians and prisoners while deployed in Afghanistan alongside the US-led coalition. Some of the murders were reportedly committed as part of the initiation ritual in the elite force. The revelations triggered widespread condemnation.

"The role of the Special Investigator will be filled by the Hon Mark Weinberg AO QC," the department said in a press release.

Chris Moraitis, secretary of the Attorney-General's Department, will serve as the director-general of the Office of the Special Investigator, while ex-Queensland Police deputy commissioner Ross Barnett will be the director of investigations.

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton noted that the special investigator's office would start work from January 4.

"The task for these eminent appointees will be challenging and as the Prime Minister has noted, difficult for Australia. They bring a wealth of experience to the very important work this Office will do," Dutton added.

Justice Weinberg became widely known last year when he refused to support Australian cardinal George Pell's child abuse convictions in the Victorian Court of Appeal, a decision later backed by the High Court.