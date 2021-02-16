Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Australia has approved the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Tuesday approved the vaccine for use in people over the age of 18, but said that the decision to vaccinate those over the age of 65 should be assessed on a "case-by-case basis." It is the second vaccine for COVID-19 given the green light by the TGA after it approved the Pfizer vaccine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the AstraZeneca vaccine would make a "huge difference" to the lives of Australians.

"Safety is our number one priority and our own medical experts have carefully made their assessments before giving approval of the vaccine," he said.

The Australian government has acquired 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 50 million of which will be manufactured locally by biotechnology company CSL.

The TGA did not provide a timeline for the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccines but did recommend that recipients receive two doses up to 12 weeks apart with a minimum of four weeks between them.

It found that while patients over the age of 65 "demonstrated a strong immune response" to the vaccine there were not enough people in that age group infected with COVID-19 involved in clinical trials to determine the overall efficacy.

"The decision to immunize an elderly patient should be decided on a case-by-case basis with consideration of age, co-morbidities and their environment taking into account the benefits of vaccination and potential risks," TGA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Australians can be confident that the TGA's review process of this vaccine was rigorous and of the highest standard."