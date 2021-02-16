UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 02:02 PM

Australia approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Australia has approved the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

CANBERRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Australia has approved the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) on Tuesday approved the vaccine for use in people over the age of 18, but said that the decision to vaccinate those over the age of 65 should be assessed on a "case-by-case basis." It is the second vaccine for COVID-19 given the green light by the TGA after it approved the Pfizer vaccine.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that the AstraZeneca vaccine would make a "huge difference" to the lives of Australians.

"Safety is our number one priority and our own medical experts have carefully made their assessments before giving approval of the vaccine," he said.

The Australian government has acquired 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, 50 million of which will be manufactured locally by biotechnology company CSL.

The TGA did not provide a timeline for the rollout of AstraZeneca vaccines but did recommend that recipients receive two doses up to 12 weeks apart with a minimum of four weeks between them.

It found that while patients over the age of 65 "demonstrated a strong immune response" to the vaccine there were not enough people in that age group infected with COVID-19 involved in clinical trials to determine the overall efficacy.

"The decision to immunize an elderly patient should be decided on a case-by-case basis with consideration of age, co-morbidities and their environment taking into account the benefits of vaccination and potential risks," TGA said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Australians can be confident that the TGA's review process of this vaccine was rigorous and of the highest standard."

Related Topics

Australia Company Government Million

Recent Stories

Preparations for Al Marmoom Ultramarathon pick up ..

6 minutes ago

First lady's close friend files nomination papers ..

23 minutes ago

Kazakhstan to roll out first locally produced Sput ..

15 seconds ago

Russian Prosecutors Ask Court to Fine Navalny $12, ..

16 seconds ago

Iraqi Kurdistan Head Urges UN to Deal Seriously Wi ..

18 seconds ago

European stocks ahead at open on 16 feb 2021

21 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.