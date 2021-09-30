UrduPoint.com

Australia Approves Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines For People Aged Over 60

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

Australia Approves Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines for People Aged Over 60

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be available to Australians aged 60 and over, regardless of where they live, Australian Heath Minister Greg Hunt announced on Thursday.

"From tomorrow, Australians aged 60 and over will be able to book both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from GPs and pharmacies across the country. This provides even more options for Australians over 60 to be vaccinated," Hunt wrote on Twitter.

Previously, Australians aged 60 and over were vaccinated mainly with AstraZeneca, since Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were reserved for young people because of the risk of side effects in youth receiving the AstaZeneca shot.

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Australia for the entire period of the pandemic is estimated to be 105,131 with 1,290 deaths. In total, 53% of Australians over 16 years old are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the country's government hopes to vaccinate 70% or 80% of all residents before Christmas. The vaccination campaign is expected to prevent further lockdowns in Australia.

