Australia Approves World's 'largest' Solar Hub
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Australia on Wednesday approved plans for a massive solar and battery farm in its remote north, a project it called the "largest solar precinct in the world" with some of the energy to be exported to Singapore.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the vast solar farm would generate enough energy to power three million homes and would include panels, batteries and, eventually, a cable linking Australia with Singapore.
"It will be the largest solar precinct in the world -- and heralds Australia as the world leader in green energy," Plibersek said.
The 12,000-hectare (29,650 acre) project, known as SunCable, is in Australia's sun-soaked Northern Territory and backed by tech billionaire and green activist Mike Cannon-Brookes.
The project would provide four gigawatts of energy per hour for domestic use, with two more gigawatts sent offshore to Singapore.
Australia is currently one of the world's leading exporters of coal and gas, but has also been ravaged by the effects of climate change -- from intense heat to floods and bushfires.
Although Australians are among the world's most enthusiastic adopters of household solar panels, a string of governments have been slow to fully embrace renewables.
