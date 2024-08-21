Open Menu

Australia Approves World's 'largest' Solar Hub

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Australia approves world's 'largest' solar hub

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Australia on Wednesday approved plans for a massive solar and battery farm in its remote north, a project it called the "largest solar precinct in the world" with some of the energy to be exported to Singapore.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the vast solar farm would generate enough energy to power three million homes and would include panels, batteries and, eventually, a cable linking Australia with Singapore.

"It will be the largest solar precinct in the world -- and heralds Australia as the world leader in green energy," Plibersek said.

The 12,000-hectare (29,650 acre) project, known as SunCable, is in Australia's sun-soaked Northern Territory and backed by tech billionaire and green activist Mike Cannon-Brookes.

The project would provide four gigawatts of energy per hour for domestic use, with two more gigawatts sent offshore to Singapore.

Australia is currently one of the world's leading exporters of coal and gas, but has also been ravaged by the effects of climate change -- from intense heat to floods and bushfires.

Although Australians are among the world's most enthusiastic adopters of household solar panels, a string of governments have been slow to fully embrace renewables.

Related Topics

World Australia Singapore Gas From Million

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

7 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

7 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

7 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

7 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

7 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

7 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

7 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

7 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

7 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

7 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

7 hours ago

More Stories From World