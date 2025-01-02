Open Menu

Australia Axe Marsh, Call-up Webster For Fifth India Test

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Australia axe Marsh, call-up Webster for fifth India Test

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Out-of-form all-rounder Mitch Marsh was axed Thursday from Australia's team for the series-deciding fifth Test against India in Sydney with Beau Webster to make his debut.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc retained his place for Friday's match despite carrying a rib niggle and will line up in the attack alongside Pat Cummins, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon.

"Mitchy obviously hasn't quite got the runs or wickets he would have liked this series and felt like it was time for a freshen up," said skipper Cummins.

"Beau's been with the squad and been great.

"It's a shame for Mitchy because we know how much he brings to the team, but we feel like now is a good time for Beau to get a chance."

Marsh's position had been under intense scrutiny after a poor series with bat and ball and his axing could potentially herald the end of the 33-year-old's Test career.

Related Topics

India Attack Australia Poor Sydney Lyon Mitchell Scott Boland From

Recent Stories

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming ..

Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months

32 minutes ago
 Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: ..

Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..

42 minutes ago
 Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Fes ..

Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..

1 hour ago
 China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months

1 hour ago
 Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting ..

Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest b ..

Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date

11 hours ago
 Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 ..

Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship

12 hours ago
 11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on ab ..

11 years on, Syria protesters demand answers on abducted activists

13 hours ago
 S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air ..

S. Korea says initial data extracted from Jeju Air crash black box voice recorde ..

13 hours ago
 NA Committee on National Food Security meets

NA Committee on National Food Security meets

13 hours ago

More Stories From World