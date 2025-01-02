Australia axe Marsh, call-up Webster for fifth India Test

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Out-of-form all-rounder Mitch Marsh was axed Thursday from Australia's team for the series-deciding fifth Test against India in Sydney with Beau Webster to make his debut.

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc retained his place for Friday's match despite carrying a rib niggle and will line up in the attack alongside Pat Cummins, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon.

"Mitchy obviously hasn't quite got the runs or wickets he would have liked this series and felt like it was time for a freshen up," said skipper Cummins.

"Beau's been with the squad and been great.

"It's a shame for Mitchy because we know how much he brings to the team, but we feel like now is a good time for Beau to get a chance."

Marsh's position had been under intense scrutiny after a poor series with bat and ball and his axing could potentially herald the end of the 33-year-old's Test career.