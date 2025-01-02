Australia Axe Marsh, Call-up Webster For Fifth India Test
Muhammad Irfan Published January 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) All-rounder Mitch Marsh was axed Thursday from Australia's team for the series-deciding fifth Test against India in Sydney with Beau Webster to make his debut.
Mitchell Starc was selected despite carrying a rib niggle and will take his spot in the attack alongside Pat Cummins, Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon.
"Mitchy obviously hasn't quite got the runs or wickets he would have liked this series and felt like it was time for a freshen up," said skipper Cummins.
"Beau's been with the squad and been great.
"It's a shame for Mitchy because we know how much he brings to the team, but we feel like now is a good time for Beau to get a chance."
Marsh's position has been under intense scrutiny after a poor series.
He has failed to fire with the bat and sent down just 16 wicketless overs across the last three Tests after a back problem in the opening match at Perth.
Left-armer Starc bowled 41 overs in the last Test at Melbourne -- which Australia won by 184 runs on day five -- but clearly struggled in the latter stages.
But despite this Cummins said: "He was never going to miss this one."
Australia are 2-1 up in the series and will regain the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time since 2014-15 if they win or draw the Test starting Friday.
Victory would also guarantee them a place in the June World Test Championship final at Lord's against South Africa.
Recent Stories
DAE acquires 83 aircraft, signs 233 lease transactions in 2024
MONIIFY named strategic partner of 1 Billion Followers Summit
19 convicts of May 9 riots pardoned after petitions for clemency: ISPR
Electricity prices likely to be reduced in coming months
Preparations underway for 2031 AFC Asian Cup bid: Kuwait's Public Authority for ..
Naif Al-Shabbabi, Hamdan Al-Kindi lead in Liwa Festival's Freestyle Electronic S ..
China welcomes 29.2 million visitors in 11 months
Montenegro gunman kills 10, dies after attempting suicide
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 January 2025
Milan cracks down on outdoor smoking in toughest ban to date
Victory Team welcomes back Shaun Torrente for 2025 F1H2O World Championship
More Stories From World
-
Arteta reveals Arsenal hit by virus before vital win at Brentford2 minutes ago
-
Australia axe Marsh, call-up Webster for fifth India Test2 minutes ago
-
China says 'shocked' by New Orleans attack, expresses sympathy22 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say police chief among 11 killed in Israel strike22 minutes ago
-
2024 was China's hottest year on record: China Meteorological Administration2 hours ago
-
South Korea police raid Jeju Air, airport over fatal crash2 hours ago
-
Australia axe Marsh, call-up Webster for fifth India Test2 hours ago
-
Arteta reveals Arsenal hit by virus before vital win at Brentford2 hours ago
-
Perera's 46-ball ton gives Sri Lanka consolation T20 win over New Zealand3 hours ago
-
Cosmetic surgery aficionado Jocelyne Wildenstein dies aged 79: partner4 hours ago
-
'Numb' New Orleans grapples with horror of deadly truck attack4 hours ago
-
Tesla Cybertruck explodes outside Trump hotel in Las Vegas, killing one4 hours ago