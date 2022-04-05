Australia Bans Exports of Luxury Goods to Russia Over Situation in Ukraine - DFAT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) Australia is banning exports of some luxury goods to Russia, including jewelry, gold, wines and vehicles, over the situation in Ukraine, the country's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) said.

"Australia will impose further sanctions against Russia in response to Russia's invasion on Ukraine. Australia will prohibit the supply, sale or transfer of certain luxury goods directly or indirectly to, for use in, or for the benefit of Russia," the DFAT said in a statement.