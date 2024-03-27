Open Menu

Australia Battles To Save Last 11 Wild 'earless Dragons'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Australia battles to save last 11 wild 'earless dragons'

Australia's grassland earless dragon is no bigger than a pinkie when it emerges from its shell, but the little lizard faces an enormous challenge in the years ahead: avoiding extinction

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Australia's grassland earless dragon is no bigger than a pinkie when it emerges from its shell, but the little lizard faces an enormous challenge in the years ahead: avoiding extinction.

As recently as 2019, scientists in Canberra counted hundreds of grassland earless dragons in the wild. This year, they found 11.

In other areas of the country, the lizard has not been seen for three decades.

The earless dragon -- which is light brown and has long white stripes down its body -- measures about 15 centimetres (the size of a US$1 bill) when fully grown.

It lacks an external ear opening and functional eardrum, hence the name.

Australia has four species of earless dragons. Three are critically endangered, the highest level of risk, while the fourth is endangered.

The critically endangered dragons will likely be extinct in the next 20 years without conservation efforts.

"If we properly manage their conservation, we can bring them back," said University of Canberra Professor Bernd Gruber, who is working to do just that.

- Breeding programmes -

Australia is home to thousands of unique animals, including 1,130 species of reptiles that are found nowhere else in the world.

Climate change, invasive plants and animals, and habitat destruction -- such as the 2019 bushfires, which burned more than 19 million hectares (46 million acres) -- have pushed Australia's native species to the brink.

In the past 300 years, about 100 of Australia's unique flora and fauna species have been wiped off the planet.

To save the earless dragons there are several breeding programmes under way across Australia, including a bio-secure facility in Canberra's bushlands, which Gruber is overseeing.

On shelves are dozens of tanks that house the lizards -- one to each container -- with a burrow, grass and heat lamps to keep them warm.

The biggest problem is matchmaking, with the territorial female lizards preferring to choose their mates.

This means that scientists must introduce different male lizards to the female until she approves.

If that was not hard enough, scientists must also use genetic analysis to determine which lizards are compatible together and ensure genetic diversity in their offspring.

At any one time, the breeding programmes around Australia can have up to 90 earless dragons, which will eventually be released back into the wild.

At the moment, Gruber is looking after more than 20 small lizards that have just hatched. Scientists almost missed the tiny eggs until three weeks ago.

"There is a sense of hope looking over them," he told AFP.

Related Topics

World Australia Canberra Male 2019 From Million

Recent Stories

438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: ..

438,547 families assisted under Ramadan package: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister fo ..

3 minutes ago
 Govt. committed for infrastructure development, en ..

Govt. committed for infrastructure development, ensure ease of doing business in ..

3 minutes ago
 Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wi ..

Multan Sultan & NEOC decide to fight jointly to wipe out polio

6 minutes ago
 Cheques distributed to promote small and medium en ..

Cheques distributed to promote small and medium enterprises in agriculture and l ..

6 minutes ago
 SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants t ..

SAFWCO disburses Rs. 0.5 Million Matching Grants to 8 SMEs in Hyderabad under GR ..

6 minutes ago
 ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Cha ..

ICC delegation inspects venues, facilities for Champions Trophy 2025

1 hour ago
KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees til ..

KU extends submission of B.Com exam form, fees till April 16

6 minutes ago
 PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national ..

PCB decides to maintain Shaheen Afridi as national T20 team captain

1 hour ago
 KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

KU VC distributes appointment letters to students

5 minutes ago
 Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before ..

Yen hits 34-year low, equity markets mixed before key US data

5 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

2 hours ago
 German economy to nearly flatline this year, think ..

German economy to nearly flatline this year, think-tanks say

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World