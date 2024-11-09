Open Menu

Australia Beat England 42-37 In Twickenham Thriller

Twickenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Max Jorgensen's extra-time try saw Australia to a stunning 42-37 win over England at Twickenham on Saturday.

It looked as if a see-saw match would end in defeat for the Wallabies when England lock Maro Itoje went over for a try five minutes from time to help edge England 37-35 ahead with the aid of a Marcus Smith conversion.

But, with 80 minutes already on the clock, replacement back Jorgensen went over to give Australia their first win over England at Twickenham since they knocked the Red Rose brigade out of the 2015 World Cup.

This was also just Australia's second win in their last 12 Tests against England, with the Wallabies coming into this game having lost five of their six games in this year's southern hemisphere Rugby Championship.

Victory for Australia in their opening Test of a tour of Britain kept alive their hopes of emulating the celebrated 1984 Wallabies' Grand Slam.

By contrast this result meant England had lost both of their opening November internationals following last week's agonising 24-22 loss to New Zealand, with this reverse their sixth defeat in eight Tests against all opponents.

