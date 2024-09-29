Australia bowl as England leave Archer out of ODI series decider

Bristol, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) Australia stand-in captain Steven Smith won the toss and elected to field in the fifth one-day international at Bristol on Sunday as England left Jofra Archer out of the series decider.

This week saw fast bowler Archer feature in back-to-back ODIs for the first time since 2020 as England fought back to draw level at 2-2 with world champions Australia.

Archer, however, has seen his career plagued by persistent elbow trouble since starring in England's victorious 2019 50-over World Cup campaign and that year's ensuing Ashes series.

England's management decided three games in a matter of days was too much of a risk for the express quick.

Olly Stone replaced Archer in the only change to the England team at Lord's.

"We would've had a bowl too with the conditions and possibly some rain around," said England captain Harry Brook at the toss.

"It's a deciding game, always exciting, hopefully we can put out our best today."

Smith explained he was leading Australia because regular captain Mitchell Marsh was "a bit sore from the last game, so he's no good for today".

Star batsman Smith added: "It is a big game. Hopefully we can start well with the ball, there are a few clouds around so hopefully it nips around a bit.

"It is a great. Must-win games are what we play for."

Australia made three changes, with Matthew Short, Aaron Hardie and ODI debutant Cooper Connolly, a spin-bowling all-rounder, coming in for Marsh, Sean Abbott and Alex Carey.

Teams

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Harry Brook (capt), Jamie Smith (wkt), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone, Adil Rashid

Australia: Travis Head, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (capt), Josh Inglis (wkt), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Mike Burns (ENG)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)