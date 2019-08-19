UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Branded A Leading 'emissions Exporter'

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 11:46 AM

Australia branded a leading 'emissions exporter'

Australia is the world's third-largest emissions exporter, with more than a billion tonnes of carbon dioxide shipped abroad each year in the form of coal and liquefied natural gas, a think tank study showed Monday

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Australia is the world's third-largest emissions exporter, with more than a billion tonnes of carbon dioxide shipped abroad each year in the form of coal and liquefied natural gas, a think tank study showed Monday.

The left-leaning Australian Institute reported that Australia's energy exports rank behind only oil giants Russia and Saudi Arabia in terms of emissions potential.

"Australia makes up 29 percent of world coal trade by CO2 potential," the report -- based on International Energy Agency data -- said, calling for more focus on who supplies the energy driving global warming.

"Treaties and status quo debate focuses on demand for carbon, rather than supply," author Tom Swann wrote.

"This ignores the fact that increasing supply and supply infrastructure will tend to 'lock in' increased emissions." The debate over coal and LNG production is highly partisan in Australia, with residents often voting for job creation over environmental concerns -- even in drought and flood-struck regions.

The conservative government has played down concerns about climate change in favour of keeping the economically important industries ticking over.

Authorities in Queensland state recently approved the construction of a giant coal mine that could open a vast new basin up for exploitation.

Most of what is dug up will go to India and eventually to supply electricity to Bangladesh.

Critics argue that Australia's steady supply of coal only sustains demand. Supporters say the prevalence of coal-fired power stations mean customers will remain dependent on coal regardless.

Australia's refusal to ease coal exports has prompted a rift with low-lying Pacific island neighbours whose countries are threatened by rising sea levels.

Related Topics

India World Australia Bangladesh Electricity Exports Russia Threatened Drought Oil Job Saudi Arabia Tank Gas Government Billion

Recent Stories

BISE Rawalpindi announces Ninth, Class 9th result

7 minutes ago

FBISE Federal announces Intermediate, HSSC Part 2 ..

10 minutes ago

Thousands of Canadians raise voice for oppressed I ..

5 minutes ago

Thousands arrested in IoK under PSA since August 5 ..

5 minutes ago

Kashmiri Pandits, Dogras and Sikhs sign petition c ..

5 minutes ago

BISE Gujranwala announces Ninth, Class 9th result

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.