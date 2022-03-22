Australia Buys 12 US-Made P-8A Poseidon Patrol Aircraft - Defense Minister

Australia has placed an order for 12 US-made P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft to boost the national air defense capabilities, Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Australia has placed an order for 12 US-made P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft to boost the national air defense capabilities, Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Tuesday.

"Another platform which I'm sure will be a topic of discussion is the P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft. Australia has taken delivery of twelve of these aircraft," Dutton said at the Air and Space Power Conference.

The minister invoked Australia's announcement, made in February, of its intention to set up a new hub for the maintenance of these aircraft at a military facility in the Australian city of Edinburgh.

Australian-owned P-8A Poseidon planes are already engaged in certain international missions, including UN-backed Operation Argos, a tool of sanction pressure on North Korea, Dutton noted.

"Upon finishing a deployment for Operation Argos, a RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force) P-8A Poseidon will fly to Japan to be part of a trilateral intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission with the US Air Force and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force," he added.

The minister said international partnerships have been an important component of the development of the Australian air force. He specifically singled out the RAAF-Boeing partnership for building an Australian combat drone. With a range of over 2,299 miles, MQ-28A Ghost Bat will become the first combat aircraft made in Australia in just over 100 years of the existence of its air force.

"Australia's air combat system... also includes the E-8A Wedgetail, EA-18G Growler and F/A-18F Super Hornet," Dutton said.

Additionally, Australia plans to expand its fleet of US-made fighter jets F-35 to 75 units from the current 48, he said.