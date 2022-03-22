UrduPoint.com

Australia Buys 12 US-Made P-8A Poseidon Patrol Aircraft - Defense Minister

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Australia Buys 12 US-Made P-8A Poseidon Patrol Aircraft - Defense Minister

Australia has placed an order for 12 US-made P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft to boost the national air defense capabilities, Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) Australia has placed an order for 12 US-made P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft to boost the national air defense capabilities, Defense Minister Peter Dutton said on Tuesday.

"Another platform which I'm sure will be a topic of discussion is the P-8A Poseidon patrol aircraft. Australia has taken delivery of twelve of these aircraft," Dutton said at the Air and Space Power Conference.

The minister invoked Australia's announcement, made in February, of its intention to set up a new hub for the maintenance of these aircraft at a military facility in the Australian city of Edinburgh.

Australian-owned P-8A Poseidon planes are already engaged in certain international missions, including UN-backed Operation Argos, a tool of sanction pressure on North Korea, Dutton noted.

"Upon finishing a deployment for Operation Argos, a RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force) P-8A Poseidon will fly to Japan to be part of a trilateral intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance mission with the US Air Force and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force," he added.

The minister said international partnerships have been an important component of the development of the Australian air force. He specifically singled out the RAAF-Boeing partnership for building an Australian combat drone. With a range of over 2,299 miles, MQ-28A Ghost Bat will become the first combat aircraft made in Australia in just over 100 years of the existence of its air force.

"Australia's air combat system... also includes the E-8A Wedgetail, EA-18G Growler and F/A-18F Super Hornet," Dutton said.

Additionally, Australia plans to expand its fleet of US-made fighter jets F-35 to 75 units from the current 48, he said.

Related Topics

Drone Australia Edinburgh Japan North Korea Hub February From

Recent Stories

Sindh DG Livestock Dr Nazeer terms smuggled vaccin ..

Sindh DG Livestock Dr Nazeer terms smuggled vaccines in infected cattle causes d ..

1 minute ago
 Special contingent of Sindh Police to participate ..

Special contingent of Sindh Police to participate in Pakistan Day parade

2 minutes ago
 Several criminal gangs busted in Quetta: SSP opera ..

Several criminal gangs busted in Quetta: SSP operation

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin on US Remark on Possible Cyberattacks From ..

Kremlin on US Remark on Possible Cyberattacks From Russia: Moscow Not Engaged in ..

2 minutes ago
 Russian Airlines Lose 78 Planes Abroad to Sanction ..

Russian Airlines Lose 78 Planes Abroad to Sanctions - Transport Minister

2 minutes ago
 Caviar off menu as Kyiv chefs serve up free meals

Caviar off menu as Kyiv chefs serve up free meals

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>