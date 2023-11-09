Australia call up Portsmouth striker for World Cup qualifiers

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Portsmouth striker Kusini Yengi earned his first Australia call-up on Thursday as Socceroos coach Graham Arnold looks to make a fast start to qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Arnold named a largely unchanged 23-man squad for matches against Bangladesh next Thursday in Melbourne before facing Palestine in Kuwait on November 21.

The 24-year-old Yengi comes in to add to Australia's goal threat, having scored five times in nine appearances for Portsmouth, who play in England's third tier.

Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer is another uncapped player who got the nod from Arnold.

"It's important that we build and maintain a momentum that will see us be successful throughout this campaign and beyond," said Arnold, who took Australia to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup, where they lost 2-1 to eventual champions Argentina.

"We're all really looking forward to playing in front of a home crowd. The connection we have with our fans and the energy and support they bring is a huge driver for us," he added.

"I know the players can't wait."

Lebanon are the other team in Group I of the second round of Asian qualifying for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.