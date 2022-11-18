UrduPoint.com

Australia Calls For Urgent UNSC Meeting To Condemn N. Korean Missile Launch

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday called for convening an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council to condemn the latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea.

Earlier in the day, North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan which fell within Japan's exclusive economic zone. Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said that the missile could have traveled over 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles) and reached the US if it had been launched on a different trajectory.

"The idea of a convening of an emergency session of the UN Security Council is an appropriate response. And it is important that the Security Council condemn this action, and then consider what further action should be required," Albanese said told journalists on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok.

The prime minister noted that the United States had taken the lead on this initiative supported by South Korea and Japan during his meeting with US Vice-President Kamala Harris, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern in Bangkok.

"This action does threaten our security. It does destabilize the region, and that is why it needs to be condemned. This is precisely the reason why the UN Security Council was established so that they could act on very short notice on matters like this," Albanese noted.

North Korea has conducted dozens of test launches since the start of 2022. Pyongyang said North Korea's military-related activities came in response to "provocations" by the United States and its regional allies, South Korea and Japan.

