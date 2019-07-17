UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Calls On China To Let Uighur Mother And Son Leave

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Australia calls on China to let Uighur mother and son leave

Australia's government on Wednesday called on China to allow an Australian child and his Uighur mother to leave the country, days after co-signing a letter denouncing Beijing's treatment of the Muslim minority

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Australia's government on Wednesday called on China to allow an Australian child and his Uighur mother to leave the country, days after co-signing a letter denouncing Beijing's treatment of the Muslim minority.

China has rounded up an estimated one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic-speaking minorities into re-education camps in tightly controlled Xinjiang region, in the country's northwest.

Sadam Abdusalam has campaigned for months for his Uighur wife, Nadila Wumaier, and their son Lutifeier, whom he has never met, to be allowed to come to Australia.

Australia's embassy has "formally requested that the Chinese authorities allow Ms Wumaier and her son (who is an Australian citizen) to travel to Australia", Foreign Minister Marise Payne said Wednesday.

The statement came after Abdusalam, an Australian citizen, shared his plight publicly for the first time during a documentary on the Xinjiang camps aired Monday on national broadcaster ABC.

He told AFP that his wife was taken in for questioning by Chinese authorities the following day, but was later released.

Payne said that she was aware of the reports that Wumaier was interrogated, but added that diplomats had no consular access rights as she was not an Australian citizen.

China's foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday that he had not seen the Australian statement.

"If the Australian side provides China with detailed relevant information through bilateral channels, China will provide the necessary assistance," he said.

Canberra had initially denied citizenship to Lutifeier, who was born in Xinjiang in August 2017, but backtracked last year following a legal battle.

Abdusalam said he was "really happy" that Australia was taking action, but called on officials to do more.

"I'm going to keep trying to keep pressure on China and keep pressure on the Australian government," he told AFP.

"On 31 August he will be two years old," Abdusalam said of Lutifeier.

"I would like to see my son before 31 August so we can celebrate his birthday as a family."Australian lawyers representing the family are urging Canberra to fast-track a visa for Wumaier.

"Bringing this family together safely is the goal," Marque Lawyers wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Australia Minority China Twitter Lawyers Wife Canberra Beijing August Visa Citizenship 2017 Muslim Family Government Million

Recent Stories

There Are No Talks About Exchange of Ukrainian Sai ..

25 seconds ago

Berlusconi Says Confident Italy's Lega Party Never ..

27 seconds ago

Russia Does Not Consider MH17 Crash Investigation ..

32 seconds ago

Stokes plays down redemption talk after World Cup ..

4 minutes ago

Rivers Indus, Kabul flowing in low, medium flood: ..

4 minutes ago

Police to provide foolproof security to polio team ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.