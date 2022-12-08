Australia Calls on China to 'Respond Favorably' to Biden Policies - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) Australia calls on China to respond favorably to US President Joe Biden's current policies and to work with Washington in seeking improved stability and reduced tensions in the Indo-Pacific region, the country's new foreign minister Penny Hong said in a speech at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"President Biden's course confirms the US desire for stability and we look to China to meet it," Hong said on Wednesday. "We hope the turbo-charging of Chinese nationalism has not made international cooperation impossible. ... We hope Beijing does see an interest in pursuing a joint strategic framework with Washington.

"

Hong said domestic forces for peaceful cooperation within both giant Pacific powers need to be strongly encouraged to avoid what she called a "catastrophe" occurring between them.

"To prevent catastrophe, the kind of international leadership we need must be supported and must be encouraged across the political systems of both China and America," she said.

The United States and Australia need to work together to increase their military capabilities in order to create the necessary incentive for China to enter into a new dialogue with them, Hong added.