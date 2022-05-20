UrduPoint.com

Australia, Canada Detect First Cases Of Monkeypox Infection

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Australia, Canada Detect First Cases of Monkeypox Infection

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) Australia confirmed the first case of monkeypox on Friday in the southeastern state of New South Wales, and Canada detected its first two cases in the eastern province of Quebec.

"NSW (New South Wales) Health has identified a probable case of monkeypox in a recently returned traveller to Europe," the NSW health authority said in a statement.

The infection has been found in a man, who is about 40 years old, experiencing mild symptoms several days after arriving in Sydney, according to the statement. He visited a doctor with symptoms compatible with monkeypox, and an urgent testing detected a probable case of the disease, with another confirmatory testing underway. The man is now quarantined at home.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is conducting a probe together with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "investigate potential exposure and contacts of a case of monkeypox recently identified in the US," as the suspected patient has recently arrived to Canada from the US.

"Tonight (May 19), the Province of Quebec was notified that two samples received by the NML (National Microbiology Laboratory) have tested positive for monkeypox.

These are the first two cases confirmed in Canada," the PHAC said in a statement.

The UK Health Security Agency was the first health authority in Europe to publicly report a case of monkeypox on May 7, in a patient who recently traveled from Nigeria. Since then, cases of monkeypox have also been confirmed in Portugal, Spain, France, and the US.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted to humans from animals, with lethality ranging from 1% to 10%. The disease does not spread easily among people, but it may have complications.

Monkeypox predominantly occurs in Central and West Africa and results in swelling of the lymph nodes as well as widespread rash on the body, similar to the symptoms seen in patients with smallpox, but less severe. The incubation period usually lasts from six to 13 days but it can last up to 21 days. The symptoms of monkeypox are fever, back and muscle pain, and a rash on the body.

Related Topics

Africa Australia Europe Canada France Doctor Sydney Man Wales Spain United Kingdom Portugal United States Nigeria May From Nishat Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th May 2022

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz takes notice

11 hours ago
 Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilize ..

Need to ensure track and traceability of fertilizers

11 hours ago
 Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Op ..

Djokovic, Nadal, Alcaraz in same half of French Open draw

11 hours ago
 Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - F ..

Russia Not Blocking Exports of Ukrainian Grain - Foreign Ministry

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.