Australia, China Discuss Regional Security, Stability On G20 Sidelines - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 07:43 PM

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of G20 ministerial summit on Friday to discuss regional security and stability, as well as stabilization of bilateral relations

"I welcome our discussion on issues of concern between our two countries - as well as the prosperity, security and stability of the region ... We have our differences, but it is in both our countries' interests for the relationship to be stabilized," Wong said in a statement after a meeting with Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial summit in Bali, published on the official website of the Australian foreign ministry.

Earlier in June, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed hope that the Australian side will maintain rational and positive relations with Beijing, stressing that healthy and stable relations are in line with the fundamental interests of people of both countries.

According to Wang Yi, the reason for the difficult relations between China and Australia in recent years is that the Australian authorities treat China as an adversary rather than a partner.

