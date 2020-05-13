UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Australia Church Fined For Selling Bleach As Virus Cure

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:26 PM

Australia church fined for selling bleach as virus cure

A church in Australia has been fined for unlawfully advertising a purported "miracle" coronavirus cure that contains a bleach product, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said Wednesday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :A church in Australia has been fined for unlawfully advertising a purported "miracle" coronavirus cure that contains a bleach product, the Therapeutic Goods Administration said Wednesday.

The medical regulator said MMS Australia had received 12 fines totalling Aus$151,200 (US$98,000) for promoting its "Miracle Mineral Solution" (MMS), which the TGA said contained a high concentration of sodium chlorite -- a chemical used as a textile bleaching agent and disinfectant.

MMS Australia is a chapter of the US-based Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, which is subject to a US Justice Department injunction preventing it from selling or distributing its own version of MMS containing the bleach product chlorine dioxide.

A website purportedly linked to the Genesis II Church has listed testimonials claiming -- without evidence -- that MMS can cure everything from Alzheimer's to malaria.

Australia's TGA said it had fined the church because it was "concerned about the harmful effects that can be caused by the ingestion of MMS".

"There is no clinical, scientifically-accepted evidence showing that MMS can cure or alleviate any disease," the regulator said.

"The use of MMS presents serious health risks, and can result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and severe dehydration, which in some cases can result in hospitalisation.

" MMS Australia is still advertising the products on its website, but said it had removed some text from the descriptions "to stay compliant with touted advertising laws and regulations".

It added that "media lies that our site promotes the drinking of dangerous industrial bleach" had led to "ignorant and reprehensible, harrasment (sic) and attacks on our Church".

The church claims on the site that, contrary to TGA's findings, it does "not list or sell any therapeutic goods, as defined by legislation, and any apparent mention or reference to same is inadvertant (sic) and coincidental".

It is not the first time MMS Australia has been in the spotlight for selling its purported "miracle" cure.

Four Australians were hospitalised after drinking the solution in 2014, prompting the TGA to issue a public safety warning.

The fine comes weeks after US President Donald Trump was severely criticised for suggesting COVID-19 patients could be treated with disinfectant.

The president later tried ot walk back his comments, saying he was speaking "sarcastically".

Related Topics

Australia Fine Trump Cure Same SITE Textile Church Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

6 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

3 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

2 minutes ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

24 minutes ago

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.