Australia Climate Policy Weakest Among Developed Countries - Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Australia is falling short of the commitments it set for itself at the Paris Agreement to rein in its carbon emissions and help combat climate change, a new international report found.

According to the G20 Brown to Green Report published on Monday by the Climate Transparency Organization, Australia fares among the worst in the world's 20 leading economies in passing emission regulations and facilitating a shift towards greener energy and transport.

The report presents extensive data showing Australia as the only developed country with a "deforestation hotspot," as well as no policy on carbon pricing and no policy on petrol-powered cars.

The report also derided Australia for approving the controversial Carmichael/Adani coal mine, one of the last known untapped coal reserves in the world. The mine was approved in April 2019 to much debate and is projected to produce "low quality, high ash coal" for an estimated 60 years, according to Australian broadcaster ABC.

Australia has had a checkered track record when it comes to climate policy due to the last four governments having changed hands between Labor and Liberal leaders. The former generally passes climate action policies while the latter usually repeals them upon taking the office of prime minister. Current Prime Minister Scott Morrison is known for bringing a lump of coal to a parliamentary debate on climate change in 2017 to taunt his support for the Australian economy over what he considered self-limiting climate policies.

Australia has been experiencing severe wildfires throughout the year that many have attributed to climate change. The nation's shorelines are home to the Great Barrier Reef, a lush marine ecosystem whose depletion in recent years has become a symbol for climate change-induced environmental damage.