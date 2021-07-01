UrduPoint.com
Australia Completes Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Australia has completed the pullout of the remaining troops from Afghanistan, ABC news reported, citing military sources.

Australia has had around 80 personnel with NATO's Resolute Support mission in the country until recently. They were supposed to leave Afghanistan by September. According to ABC sources, the remaining Australian troops left Kabul in mid-June. Officials have yet to publicly confirm it.

"September 11 was the timeframe given, but everyone is rushing for the door," a defense official told the broadcaster on the condition of anonymity.

Since 2001, 41 Australian servicemen have died while serving in Afghanistan, and many have been injured.

The US and its NATO allies launched a military operation in Afghanistan in 2001. It was part of Operation Enduring Freedom launched in response to the September 11, 2001 attacks. On January 1, 2015, the mission Resolute Support replaced this combat operation.

The Biden administration initially promised to complete the troop withdrawal by September 11. In late June, media report that the US could finish it within days, but up to 1,000 troops could remain.

