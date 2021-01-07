UrduPoint.com
Australia Condemns Violence In Washington, Calls For Peaceful Transfer Of Power - Morrison

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 06:40 AM

Australia Condemns Violence in Washington, Calls for Peaceful Transfer of Power - Morrison

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Australia condemns an incursion into the US Capitol Building by supporters of US President Donald Trump and calls for a peaceful transition of power in Washington, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

"Very distressing scenes at the US Congress.

We condemn these acts of violence and look forward to a peaceful transfer of Government to the newly elected administration in the great American democratic tradition," Morrison tweeted.

Earlier in the day, pro-Trump protesters stormed the US Capitol building, destroying property and seizing the rotunda room, as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory.

As of now, the Capitol building has been cleared of protesters and is secure.

