Australia Confirms 10 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths

Wed 07th October 2020 | 05:28 PM

CANBERRA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Australia recorded 10 new confirmed cases of the COVID-19 pandemic and two more deaths on Wednesday, bringing its total tally to 27,182 with 897 deaths, showed the latest data from the Federal health ministry.

The two more deaths were reported in the state of Victoria, which is the hardest hit by COVID-19 in the country. It newly confirmed 6 new infections.

"Four of today's new cases have linked to known outbreaks - two linked to the Chadstone Shopping Centre outbreak, one linked to a Dandenong household outbreak and one linked to aged care.

The other two cases remain under investigation," Victoria's state health ministry said in a statement.

"Testing is continuing in response to the Chadstone Shopping Center outbreak and a related outbreak at the Oddfellows Cafe in Kilmore," it said.

"Both of today's deaths are linked to a known aged care facility outbreak. To date, 809 people have died from coronavirus in Victoria," it added.

Official data also showed that there are 58 active cases relating to aged care facilities and 26 active cases among healthcare workers in the state.

